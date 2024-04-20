Open Menu

By-election For PP-93 Bhakkar On April 21

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 09:02 PM

By-election for Provincial Assembly Punjab in constituency PP-93 Bhakkar would be held on Sunday, April 21, 2024

Six candidates including Saeed Akbar Khan from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sikandar Ahmed Khan from Sunni Ittehad Council, Shoaib Rasheed Independent, Shaukat Iqbal from Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, Fahim Ahmed Khan Independent and Muhammad Afzal Khan would contest the by-election.

Total registered voters, 216,957 would use their right to vote including 115,028 male and 101,929 female voters.

Election Commissioner Sargodha Division Amir Ashfaq Qureshi said that 155 polling stations including three for male, three for female and 149 common polling stations have been set up, and tight security arrangements have also made for free and transparent elections.

