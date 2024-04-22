By-Polls In DG Khan: PML N Candidate Ali Ahmed Leghari Wins By Heavy Margin
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N's (PML-N) candidate for by-polls in PP 290 Sardar Ali Ahmed Khan Leghari won the election by securing 62,484 votes.
According to an unofficial notification from Returning Officer Muhammad Asad, his rival candidate Sardar Mohiuddin Khan Khosa, who was backed by PTI, got 23,670 votes.
The total number of votes was 193,960, however, 89,580 persons exercised their right to vote. The voter turnout remained 46.18 percent in the by-polls.
