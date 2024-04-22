Open Menu

By-Polls In DG Khan: PML N Candidate Ali Ahmed Leghari Wins By Heavy Margin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM

By-Polls in DG Khan: PML N candidate Ali Ahmed Leghari wins by heavy margin

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N's (PML-N) candidate for by-polls in PP 290 Sardar Ali Ahmed Khan Leghari won the election by securing 62,484 votes.

According to an unofficial notification from Returning Officer Muhammad Asad, his rival candidate Sardar Mohiuddin Khan Khosa, who was backed by PTI, got 23,670 votes.

The total number of votes was 193,960, however, 89,580 persons exercised their right to vote. The voter turnout remained 46.18 percent in the by-polls.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Muslim From PP-290

Recent Stories

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

2 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

14 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

14 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

14 hours ago
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

15 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

16 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

16 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan