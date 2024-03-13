Bye-election In Two NA, Two PK Constituencies On April 21: Notification
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified that the bye-poll in two National Assembly and two provincial assembly Constituencies would be held on April 21.
The ECP notified the Names of Deputy Commissioners, Bajaur and Dera Ismail (DI) Khan as District Returning Officers of NA-08 Bajaur, PK-22 Bajaur-IV and NA-44 DI Khan-1 respectively and Deputy Commissioner Kohat for PK-91, Kohat-II. It also notified the names of returning and assistant returning officers.
According to the ECP bye-election schedule, the public notices would be issued by the ROs on March 15, while nomination papers would be submitted on March 16 and names of the nominated candidates would be published on March 18.
Similarly, the last of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be March 21 and the last date for filing appeals against the decisions of the ROs about rejecting and accepting the nomination papers would be March 25.
The last date for deciding the appeals by the appellate tribunal and publication of the revised list of candidates was March 28, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates was March 29.
The Election symbols to the contesting candidate would be allotted on March 30 while the elections would be held on April 21.
The ECP notified the said that the contesting candidates who had already filed their nomination papers should file fresh nomination papers or make a deposit under section 61 of the election act, 2017where election proceedings were terminated due to the death of the contesting candidate in constituencies No NA-8 Bajaur, P-22 Bajaur-IV and PK-91 Kohat-II.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti expresses dissatisfaction over substandard work of development projects3 minutes ago
-
Intermittent rains disrupts power supply from 50 feeders: spokesman3 minutes ago
-
Commander Bahrain National Guard, CJCSC discuss matters of security, defence cooperation3 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews mining, quarrying issues3 minutes ago
-
AIT launches digital version of Tehzeeb magazine3 minutes ago
-
Dedicated parking facility for young doctors at LGH3 minutes ago
-
11 booked for attacking Muzaffargarh private college3 minutes ago
-
ASP Sukkur holds open door policy to address public concerns13 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab drive: MWMC disposes off 5000 tons waste13 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif assumes charge as Minister for Defence, Defence Production13 minutes ago
-
ACS reviews progress on KPEC13 minutes ago
-
AC Tank inspects fuel agencies13 minutes ago