Bye-election in two NA, two PK constituencies on April 21: Notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified that the bye-poll in two National Assembly and two provincial assembly Constituencies would be held on April 21.

The ECP notified the Names of Deputy Commissioners, Bajaur and Dera Ismail (DI) Khan as District Returning Officers of NA-08 Bajaur, PK-22 Bajaur-IV and NA-44 DI Khan-1 respectively and Deputy Commissioner Kohat for PK-91, Kohat-II. It also notified the names of returning and assistant returning officers.

According to the ECP bye-election schedule, the public notices would be issued by the ROs on March 15, while nomination papers would be submitted on March 16 and names of the nominated candidates would be published on March 18.

Similarly, the last of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be March 21 and the last date for filing appeals against the decisions of the ROs about rejecting and accepting the nomination papers would be March 25.

The last date for deciding the appeals by the appellate tribunal and publication of the revised list of candidates was March 28, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates was March 29.

The Election symbols to the contesting candidate would be allotted on March 30 while the elections would be held on April 21.

The ECP notified the said that the contesting candidates who had already filed their nomination papers should file fresh nomination papers or make a deposit under section 61 of the election act, 2017where election proceedings were terminated due to the death of the contesting candidate in constituencies No NA-8 Bajaur, P-22 Bajaur-IV and PK-91 Kohat-II.

