Operation Iron Wall testifies Pakistan’s military superiority in conventional warfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In the early hours of May 10, as much of the subcontinent lay in slumber, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched Operation Iron Wall, a powerful and precise counteroffensive to India’s unprovoked aggression under Operation Sindoor and inflicted colossal losses to the enemy.

The Iron Wall operation has not only endorsed Pakistan’s defense superiority in conventional warfare but also reshaped global perceptions of its dominance in land, sea and air battles.

“Pakistan was left with no option but to launch the decisive operation in response to unprovoked India’s missiles and drone strikes on May 7 that targeted civilian population in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir,” said Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador while talking to APP.

Cloaked in the darkness of night, India's unprovoked attacks has not only killed civilians including women and children in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir but tried to instill fear among the population. Instead, they ignited an unshakable wave of unity, resilience, and patriotism across the Pakistani nation.

From Khyber to Karachi and Chitral to Gawadar, the Pakistanis irrespective of caste, colour and language came out in streets in support of Pakistani armed forces on launch of the operation, sparking a wave of patriotism and national unity against the blatant Indian aggression. He said Indians like in the past blamed Pakistan after Pehalgam attack without evidence and such irrational and uncalled for allegations against a sovereign country should stopped now.

“There is a need of constructive engagements and fruitful talks between both the countries especially on issues of Kashmir, water and terrorism,” he said, adding time has come that both the countries sign an agreement so that in future incidents like Pehalgam could not disrupt the region’s peace,” he said.

Khalid Mufti, noted psychiatrist and former principal of Khyber Medical College Peshawar said the aim of the Indian aggression was not only territorial damage but psychological subjugation in which India has badly failed.

He said Indian leadership has misjudged the spirit of the Pakistani people and professional competence of our armed forces.

The Pakistani nation and its armed forces demonstrated exemplary courage and steadfastness during the escalation that shattered the confidence of the enemy forces.

Dr Khalid said the entire world was stunned after seeing Pakistan’s swift, calculated, and aggressive counter response on May 10. Key Indian military targets were precisely neutralized, including high-profile sites such as Udhampur, Pathankot, and Suratgarh air bases, a BrahMos missile depot, the Uri supply depot, and a brigade headquarters.

Among the most notable victories was the strike on Adampur airfield, from where India had launched past regional incursions and recently attacked civilians in Pakistan. The operation also reportedly triggered large-scale cyber warfare, with Pakistan disabled nearly 70 percent of India’s power grid, plunging several regions into darkness.

India, according to various reports, acknowledged that over 26 high-value targets were successfully hit by Pakistani forces during the operation. S-400 battery systems at Adampur and Bhuj were also neutralized by PAF.

Pakistan’s forces, by land, air, and cyber space, showcased superior planning, capability, and resolve—dismantling myths about Indian dominance in conventional warfare.

“Our armed forces fight not just with arms, but with faith, discipline, belief and divine purpose,” said Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Central Khateeb of KP.

“Operation Iron Wall began with the Takbir—Allahu Akbar—and culminated with Pakistani success,” he said, adding that those who fight in the way of Allah never die but alive but we can not see them.

He paid rich tributes to 11 personnel of Pakistan Armed Forces who embraced martyrdom and 78 sustained wounds, adding they laid down lives for a noble cause and may Allah accept their sacrifices and award them highest place at Janatul Firdus.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam visited the home of Pakistan Army Radar Operator Shaheed Muhammad Ayaz in Mardan.

He expressed solidarity with the family of Shaheed Muhammad Ayaz, who was martyred due to Indian aggression. The Federal Minister also visited the martyr’s grave and offered Fatiha for eternal peace for the deceased.

On this occasion, a smartly turned-out police contingent paid tribute with a guard of honour. The Federal Minister met with the father of the martyr and offered condolences.

"Brave sons like Shaheed Muhammad Ayaz are the pride of the nation," said Engineer Amir Muqam, adding that the entire nation salutes the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force who laid down their lives for the security of the country.

Engr Amir Muqam said Pakistan Army and the nation stand firmly with the families of the martyrs. He said Pakistani forces have avenged the blood of the martyrs, adding the sacrifices of the martyrs are a guiding light for the entire nation.

“Our hearts and sympathies are with the wards and families of the martyrs of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for our safe and peaceful future,” said Ikhtair Wali, PM aide for Information and KP Affairs.

"The successful operation testified that there will be no compromise on the sovereignty of the homeland and all the aggressive designs of the enemy would be thwarted with full might in future also," he said.

"Our brave forces have successfully defended the nation during Marka e Haq and Pakistan's superiority in conventional warfare was globally recognized," he added.

Ikhtair Wali said Operation Iron wall is more than just a military success but a turning point in the regional power equation, supremacy and a reminder that Pakistan’s armed forces are both battle-hardened, fight with faith and spiritually resolute and that is why they achieved historic success in the operation.

This entire Marka e Haq campaign, now etched in the chronicles of national pride, will not only be studied in war colleges but remembered in the hearts of generations to come.

He appreciated the military leadership’s unequivocal message ie “any future aggression will be met with a response targeting economic and strategic nerve centers of the adversary.

The experts said that the sacrifices of martyrs was an enduring symbol of courage, devotion, and unwavering patriotism—etched forever in the nation's memory.

They reiterated that Pakistan marks a decisive victory across all fronts including land, sea, air, and cyberspace—signifying its readiness to defend its sovereignty at all costs.

APP/fam