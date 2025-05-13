Open Menu

DPO Visits Traffic Police Office

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DPO visits traffic police office

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq paid a visit to the traffic police office and inspected various sections including the traffic licence branch.

During the visit, he was accompanied by DTO Ahmed Khan, DPO reader Khan Bahadur, accountant Marghoob-ul-Hassan, PRO Farman Ali, and other senior officials. The DPO issued several important directions aimed at enhancing public service delivery. He emphasized the mandatory use of body cameras by traffic personnel during duty hours to ensure transparency and accountability in policing.

Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq also instructed the staff to simplify the licensing process and urged them to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.

He highlighted the importance of treating citizens visiting police offices with respect, dignity, and courteous behavior.

He directed them to utilize all available resources to provide exemplary traffic-related services. Additionally, he stressed the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to ensure road safety.

The DPO reaffirmed his commitment to continue evaluation of departmental performance through regular visits and said such inspections would continue to ensure consistent public facilitation.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

3 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

3 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

4 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

4 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

9 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

17 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

18 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

18 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

18 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan