DPO visits traffic police office

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq paid a visit to the traffic police office and inspected various sections including the traffic licence branch.

During the visit, he was accompanied by DTO Ahmed Khan, DPO reader Khan Bahadur, accountant Marghoob-ul-Hassan, PRO Farman Ali, and other senior officials. The DPO issued several important directions aimed at enhancing public service delivery. He emphasized the mandatory use of body cameras by traffic personnel during duty hours to ensure transparency and accountability in policing.

Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq also instructed the staff to simplify the licensing process and urged them to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.

He highlighted the importance of treating citizens visiting police offices with respect, dignity, and courteous behavior.

He directed them to utilize all available resources to provide exemplary traffic-related services. Additionally, he stressed the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to ensure road safety.

The DPO reaffirmed his commitment to continue evaluation of departmental performance through regular visits and said such inspections would continue to ensure consistent public facilitation.