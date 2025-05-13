DPO Visits Traffic Police Office
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq paid a visit to the traffic police office and inspected various sections including the traffic licence branch.
During the visit, he was accompanied by DTO Ahmed Khan, DPO reader Khan Bahadur, accountant Marghoob-ul-Hassan, PRO Farman Ali, and other senior officials. The DPO issued several important directions aimed at enhancing public service delivery. He emphasized the mandatory use of body cameras by traffic personnel during duty hours to ensure transparency and accountability in policing.
Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq also instructed the staff to simplify the licensing process and urged them to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.
He highlighted the importance of treating citizens visiting police offices with respect, dignity, and courteous behavior.
He directed them to utilize all available resources to provide exemplary traffic-related services. Additionally, he stressed the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to ensure road safety.
The DPO reaffirmed his commitment to continue evaluation of departmental performance through regular visits and said such inspections would continue to ensure consistent public facilitation.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former Governor pays glowing tributes to Pak Army over successful Operation Banyan Marsus6 minutes ago
-
USKT celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
Entire nation proud of armed forces: Sirajul Haq6 minutes ago
-
NAEAC delegation visits SSUET for accreditation of Food Science & Technology Program7 minutes ago
-
DPO visits traffic police office7 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall testifies Pakistan’s military superiority in conventional warfare7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt strongly condemns killing of four people in Noshki7 minutes ago
-
PBM honors Pakistan Armed Forces in tribute ceremony7 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Hameed Gul visits SCCI7 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Traffic police launch crackdown on unregistered motorcycles, seized 1007 minutes ago
-
Noor Muqaddam Murder Case: SC grants another chance to convicted murderer7 minutes ago
-
Meena Majeed vows to attract Balochistan youth towards positive, constructive activities7 minutes ago