Cabinet Committee On Law Approves Setting Up Of New Cement Plant In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 10:56 PM

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business, chaired by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, approved setting up of a new cement plant in Punjab

Permission for enhancement of production capacity of two existing cement plants was also approved during the meeting.

Permission for enhancement of production capacity of two existing cement plants was also approved during the meeting.

The committee approved a plan for administrative restructuring of public sector universities in Punjab while permission for signing an agreement among Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development, Punjab school education department and the British Council was also granted.

The meeting also considered formulation and amendment inland act for exchange of state land situated within housing schemes.

Briefing the meeting regarding the formulation of the policy, Senior Member board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said that amendment would allow only exchange of state land upto two acres. "The housing schemes will be bound to provide alternative land to the government", briefed the SMBR.

Raja Basharat said that the Punjab Cabinet had approved the policy in 2019 which would now be amended in public interest.

The matter of consideration on Punjab Development of Textbooks and Supplementary Learning Materials Policy was referred to the sub-committee for further deliberations.

The Cabinet Committee also approved the nominations of the Board of Directors of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company.

