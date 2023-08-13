Cadet College Hassanabdal is a safe institution of high traditions: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engineer Mohammad Balighur Rahman on Sunday said that Cadet College Hassanabdal is a safe institution of high traditions.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 101st board of Governors meeting of Cadet College Hassanabdal.

The members of the Board of Governors in the meeting included Chairman POF Lt. General Ali Amir Rawan, Principal Cadet College Hassanabdal Brigadier Nasir Saeed Khattak, Mohammad Saeed Mahdi, Mahfoozur Rahman, Brigadier Dr. Mohammad Khaleeq Al Rashid Kayani, Mossadeq Zul Qarnain, Lt.

Gen. Najibullah Khan, Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Syed Deem Hussain Rizvi, Lt. Gen. Nouman Zakaria, Amdadullah Bosal, Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr. Saima Hamid, education Specialist Asia Khurram. Agha, Dean Dr. Saima Siddiqui, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chhata, Secretary Finance Government of Punjab and Secretary school Education Punjab were present.

The annual budget was approved in the meeting and important issues related to the college were taken into consideration.