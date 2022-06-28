UrduPoint.com

Canadian Psychiatrist Prof Aziz Memon Visits LU Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Leading Canadian psychiatrist Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Memon visited the ICU Accident Department, various wards of Liaquat University Hospital city branch and talked to the patients undergoing treatment there

During his visit to the hospital, he expressed happiness over the treatment and other facilities being provided to the patients at the hospital and said the modern machinery with which the patients were being treated, was of international calibre.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Memon while talking to MS Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi and other administrative officers praised the provision of state of the art treatment facilities in the hospital.

He said that despite the limited resources and staff shortage, not only operations and dialysis were being performed but also other facilities were also available to the patients in the form of radiology and pathology tests.

AMS General Dr. Shaukat Ali Lakho and Dr. Muhammad Ali Qaim Khani were also present on the occasion.

