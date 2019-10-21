- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Capital Development Authority continues anti-encroachment drive; several illegal structures demolish ..
Capital Development Authority Continues Anti-encroachment Drive; Several Illegal Structures Demolished
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:34 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday demolished several illegal constructions during its ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the city
During the operation at Javed Market in sector I-10/4, the enforcement directorate razed six animals' sheds, seven illegally constructed walls and gates, a press release said.
Similarly, in sector G-8 four building material depots, one illegally constructed room and one wood tall in sector G-9 was also demolished.
In another action at Dhok Kak near Kak Pull two illegally constructed rooms and one boundary wall removed from the state land.