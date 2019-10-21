Capital Development Authority continues anti-encroachment drive; several illegal structures demolished

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday demolished several illegal constructions during its ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) on Monday demolished several illegal constructions during its ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the city.

During the operation at Javed Market in sector I-10/4, the enforcement directorate razed six animals' sheds, seven illegally constructed walls and gates, a press release said.

Similarly, in sector G-8 four building material depots, one illegally constructed room and one wood tall in sector G-9 was also demolished.

In another action at Dhok Kak near Kak Pull two illegally constructed rooms and one boundary wall removed from the state land.