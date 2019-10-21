UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Continues Anti-encroachment Drive; Several Illegal Structures Demolished

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:34 PM

Capital Development Authority continues anti-encroachment drive; several illegal structures demolished

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday demolished several illegal constructions during its ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday demolished several illegal constructions during its ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the city.

During the operation at Javed Market in sector I-10/4, the enforcement directorate razed six animals' sheds, seven illegally constructed walls and gates, a press release said.

Similarly, in sector G-8 four building material depots, one illegally constructed room and one wood tall in sector G-9 was also demolished.

In another action at Dhok Kak near Kak Pull two illegally constructed rooms and one boundary wall removed from the state land.

Related Topics

Market Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Police high ups inaugurates Manjhand police statio ..

2 minutes ago

Federal govt working to address issues of Karachi: ..

2 minutes ago

Nadal named in Spain squad for Davis Cup

2 minutes ago

WETEX 2019 features Sharjah Sustainable City&#039; ..

21 minutes ago

Nine killed in new attack in northern Burkina Faso ..

2 minutes ago

Three policemen injured in Quetta blast

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.