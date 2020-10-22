Captain (retd) Safdar and IGP Sindh’s issue: A five-member committee will probe the incident

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the committee comprising provincial ministers and spokesperson of Sindh government will probe the incident and submit report ot sindh Chief Minister.

The committee will be comprising Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, education Minister Saeed Ghani and Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab will conclude its investigation and submit report to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

According to the sources, the notification of the committee would issue the notification on Thursday (today).

Sindh police booked Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar over charges of violating the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid and was arrested from the hotel room when he was with his wife PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. On the same day, he was released on bail.

The reports revealed that IG Sindh was also held hostage by a Federal agency to allow registration of case against Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar.

The Army Chief also took notice of the incident. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauded Army Chief over taking notice of the incident.