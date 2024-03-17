Car driver dies in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A car driver was killed in a road accident in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding car hit a parked truck near Orient-Mills Chota Sadhar Bypass on Jhang Road.

As a result, car driver Ali Raza Gulshan of Jhang received serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to mortuary of Allied Hospital an investigation is under progress, he added.