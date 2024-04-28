IRSA releases 131,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 131,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 198,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1452.44 feet and was 38.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 39,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1146.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 57,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,200, 53,400, 87,700 and 34,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 81,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.