Open Menu

IRSA Releases 131,800 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

IRSA releases 131,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 131,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 198,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1452.44 feet and was 38.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 39,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1146.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 57,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,200, 53,400, 87,700 and 34,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 81,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

14 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

14 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

14 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

14 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

14 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

14 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

15 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

15 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan