Police Constable Among Five Deprived Of Cash Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Unidentified armed outlaws looted cash and motorcycles from five citizens including a police constable at gunpoint in separate incidents reported in the city on Sunday.

According to police sources, four unidentified armed robbers intercepted a police head-constable Ghulam Raza resident of Village 323/EB near Chungi no-5.

They held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash Rs 415,000 and fled away.

In four other incidents, the armed robbers deprived citizens of motorcycles and cash at gunpoint.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals and investigations have been started, police sources added.

