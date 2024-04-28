- Home
Main issue of this LS polls is restoration of basic rights of IIOJK people: Mehbooba Mufti
Main Issue Of This LS Polls Is Restoration Of Basic Rights Of IIOJK People: Mehbooba Mufti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and candidate for the Islamabad-Rajouri parliamentary constituency in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has said that the Lok Sabha (LS) polls in the territory were above the basic issues this time.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti, addressing party conventions and road shows at Mandi tehsil areas in Poonch district, said the main issue of this election is the restoration of basic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that were snatched on August 5, 2019.
She further said, "People from this parliamentary constituency are eager to vote for a voice that can effectively advocate their issues in parliament.
"
“While basic issues always have vital importance in every election of any area, the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir are above basic issues and revolve around the restoration of snatched rights of people,” she added.
She said, "There is no doubt that electricity, water, road connectivity, education, and the like are election-related issues, but ongoing elections are above these issues."
Mehbooba has been leading the party’s election campaign in the Poonch (Mandi) area of the district and addressing public gatherings, besides leading a road show that started from Mandi up to Loran.
