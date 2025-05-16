Open Menu

Cardiologist Warns Of Hypertension Epidemic Sweeping Country Youth, Calls For Awarness

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Cardiologist Friday stressed that hypertension is increasingly affecting Pakistani youth, emphasizing the need for regular monitoring and awareness as the World Health Organization reports over 1 billion people worldwide are affected with estimates suggesting a rise to 1.5 billion by 2025.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, renowned Heart Specialist Dr. Bashir Hanif highlighted the significance of World Hypertension Day, observed annually on May 17 to raise public awareness and promote prevention and control of this disease.

Dr. Hanif emphasized the importance of awareness and regular monitoring in combating hypertension, a growing health concern worldwide.

Hypertension is often referred to as the "silent killer" because it can gradually build up in the body without noticeable symptoms, ultimately leading to severe cardiovascular issues like myocardial infarction, stroke and heart failure, he mentioned.

According to Dr. Bashir Hanif, around 42% of people in Pakistan are unaware of hypertension symptoms and lack disease awareness, highlighting a significant need for education and awareness efforts.

Dr. Bashir Hanif stated that more than 52% of people in Pakistan are affected by hypertension, underscoring the widespread nature of this health issue in the country.

He further mentioned that according to a global health survey report, hypertension has been the leading cause of death and disability-adjusted life years worldwide since 1990. By 2025, the number of people with hypertension is expected to surge by 15-20%, reaching nearly 1.5 billion.

Responding a query, Dr. Bashir Hanif advises individuals to manage hypertension through simple lifestyle changes, including increasing physical activity and exercise, losing weight if overweight, reducing refined carbohydrates and sugar intake and consuming a balanced diet rich in potassium and low in sodium.

He also recommends avoiding processed foods, quitting smoking and alcohol, managing stress, getting restful sleep, incorporating garlic or garlic extract supplements, eating high-protein foods, and limiting caffeine intake.

Dr. Bashir Hanif further advises patients to limit their sodium intake by avoiding the use of salt at the dining table, in addition to the other lifestyle modifications, to help manage hypertension effectively.

He highlighted that nearly 30% of the global population has hypertension, with half unaware of their condition and only a quarter receiving proper treatment. This leaves about 75% of hypertensive individuals at risk of heart and kidney diseases, stroke and sudden death.

