Revenue Darbar Brings Relief To Citizens: Officials Address Public Grievances On Spot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 10:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In a significant move to address public concerns at their doorstep, a Revenue Darbar (open court) was held in the Urmar area of Tehsil Saddar, here on Friday.

The event aimed to facilitate the provision of revenue-related documents such as property extracts, fards, and other certificates, while also offering a direct platform for citizens to voice their grievances.

The open court saw the participation of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rao Hashim Azim, Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Azza Arshad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samia Jabeen, the Director of the New Peshawar Valley Project, the Land Acquisition Collector, Tehsildars, revenue staff, and other government officials.

A large number of applicants met with the officials to raise issues primarily related to revenue. Multiple complaints were received regarding the New Peshawar Valley project, prompting immediate action and on-the-spot directives.

Beyond revenue issues, residents also highlighted problems like load-shedding, low gas pressure, and law and order concerns.

Officials from PESCO and the police were given direct instructions to address these issues promptly.

The public warmly welcomed the initiative, engaging openly with the officials. Many expressed appreciation for the opportunity to communicate their issues in person, receiving immediate responses and assurances.

Officials instructed Patwaris to maintain complete and accurate records and to ensure maximum relief to the citizens.

According to ADC Rao Hashim Azim, the Primary objective of organizing such revenue courts was to resolve public problems swiftly, emphasizing that timely resolution of citizens’ concerns remains a top priority for the district administration.

