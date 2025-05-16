Five Reports Laid In Senate
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Five reports from various standing committees—including Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Commerce, Communications and Federal education and Professional Training were presented in the Senate on Friday.
Chairman, Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Senator Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer Gorgaij presented a report of the Committee in the House on a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Act, 1992 [The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2024], introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan on 19th February, 2024, while Chairperson, Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, presented a report of the Committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, on 25th October, 2024, regarding strikes being observed by the students and teaching / non-teaching staff of the Federal urdu University against non-payment of salaries in the House.
Chairperson, Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt presented report of the Committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, on 25th October, 2024, regarding ban on Students’ Unions in the Universities.
Chairman, Standing Committee on Communications, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, laid before the Senate report of the Committee on the subject matter of a Calling Attention Notice moved by Senator Poonjo on 14th February, 2025, regarding the issue of imposition of toll tax without completion of 17 kilometers road from Rajarasti to Umerkot.
Senator Sarmad Ali on behalf of Chairperson, Standing Committee on Commerce, Senator Anusha Rahman laid before the Senate report of the Committee on the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the Financial Year 2025-26 of the Ministry of Commerce.
