Corps Commander Lahore pays tribute at Iqbal’s mausoleum on Youm-e-Tashakur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Corps Commander Lahore (IV Corps), Lieutenant General Syed Fayyaz Hussain Shah, visited the mausoleum of Hazrat Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA), the poet of the East and Thinker of Pakistan, on Friday morning as part of the Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanksgiving) celebrations.

During the solemn visit, the Corps Commander laid a wreath at the mausoleum and offered prayers. Special prayers were held for the security, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan and its people. Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb Badshahi Masjid, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, led the prayers.

The ceremony included prayers for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Heartfelt tributes were paid to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their unwavering commitment and dedication to safeguarding the country.

Expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty, the gathering reaffirmed the nation’s collective spirit of resilience and unity, celebrating the victories bestowed upon the Pakistan Army and the nation. A smart contingent of Pakistan Rangers presented a ceremonial salute, adding to the dignity of the occasion.

The visit underscored the deep connection between the armed forces and the ideological vision of Allama Iqbal, whose poetry continues to inspire unity and patriotism across Pakistan.