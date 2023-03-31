Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews progress of Bibi Pak Daman shrine expansion project

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Friday chaired a meeting to assess the progress of the Bibi Pak Daman shrine expansion project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Friday chaired a meeting to assess the progress of the Bibi Pak Daman shrine expansion project.

It was told that the grey structure of the project has been completed.

The CM urged swift completion of the project.

Furthermore, he directed the development of cutting-edge designs for the shrines of Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Faisalabad.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Minister C&W Bilal Afzal, chief secretary, secretaries of Auqaf and C&W departments, project consultant Nayar Ali Dada, architect Haider Ibrahim, and others attended the meeting.