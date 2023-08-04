Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to police martyrs

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the Police Martyrs Memorial at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh to mark the occasion of Police Martyrs Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the Police Martyrs Memorial at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh to mark the occasion of Police Martyrs Day.

He solemnly laid flowers on the memorial and offered prayers for the brave police martyrs.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi recited Fatiha in remembrance of the martyred police officers and young soldiers, paying heartfelt homage to their supreme sacrifice.

During the event, Mohsin Naqvi also paid his respects at the Police Ghazi Memorial and left his comments in the guest book. He expressed deep admiration for the courage displayed by the police officers and young individuals who fearlessly gave their lives to protect the lives and property of the people.

He said, "The martyrs of police hold a special place in our hearts."Mohsin Naqvi underscored that Police Martyrs' Day is a momentous occasion to reflect on the extraordinary sacrifices made by these brave soldiers. "The eternal sacrifices of the martyred police officers will forever be etched in our memories." He further reiterated that the Punjab government stands in complete solidarity with the families of the martyred police officers and jawans.

In attendance at the event were Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Inspector General Police, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations, Commissioner Lahore Division, and other relevant officials, who paid their respects alongside Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.