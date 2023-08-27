Open Menu

Caretaker Minister Assures Mengal No Influence On Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Caretaker minister assures Mengal no influence on polls

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday assured veteran politician and BNP (M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal that the caretaker government of Balochistan would not have any influence on the upcoming elections.

The assurance came in response to Mengal's interview with a private channel, in which he claimed that members of the caretaker government in Balochistan had political affiliations with certain political parties.

Mangal added that resigning from the party after taking the oath would not diminish the loyalty or ideological commitment of a cabinet member.

In a statement issued today, Achakzai assured Mengal that the caretaker cabinet members had no political agenda and would not participate in any way in violating the rules set by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Achakzai said, "The caretaker government is committed to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections in Balochistan." "We will not allow anyone to interfere in the election process," he added.

The caretaker information minister welcomed any legitimate suggestions from Mengal to further ensure the fairness and transparency of the elections.

He said, "We are always ready for constructive suggestions.""We will consider any proposal that is in the best interest of the people of Balochistan" he emphasized.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Balochistan Information Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Akhtar Mengal Sunday From Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

59 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

15 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

16 hours ago
Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

16 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

16 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

16 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

16 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

16 hours ago
 Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two killed, 10 injured on road

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan