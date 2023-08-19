Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Condoles Demise Of Wife Of Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condoles demise of wife of Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday condoled the demise of the wife of Lt General (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday condoled the demise of the wife of Lt General (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Deeply sorrowed to learn about the demise of the wife of Lt. General Abdul Qadir Baloch. May Allah elevate the station of the deceased and give comfort to the bereaved family. Ameen."

