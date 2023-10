Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar grieved over demise of Pashto poet Laiq Zada Laiq

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed grief over the death of Laiq Zada Laiq, a noted Pashto poet and former director of Radio Pakistan Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed grief over the death of Laiq Zada Laiq, a noted Pashto poet and former director of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that late Laiq Zada had rendered endless services for the Pashto literature.

With his death, the Pashto literature had become bereft of a great poet and author, he remarked.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.