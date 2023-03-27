UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Minister For Information And Culture Amir Mir Inspects Narang Mandi Free Flour Supply Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir made an unannounced visit to the free flour distribution center in Narang Mandi to inspect the facilities being provided to citizens there

During his visit, Amir Mir expressed his disappointment over poor arrangements.

He instructed Assistant Commissioner Muridke Zainab Tahir to take strict legal action against the chief officer of the municipal committee Narang Mandi, who was caught in a scam involving 4000 flour bags worth Rs.26 lakh. Additionally, he ordered suspension of Naib Tehsildar Narang Mandi Noor Muhammad for failing to ensure adequate arrangements.

Amir Mir praised Assistant Commissioner Zainab Tahir for her efforts in investigating the scam and directed that all available resources be utilized for making the free flour scheme a success, to provide relief to the common man.

He emphasized the importance of making corrupt elements an example and directed the establishment of information desks at the distribution centers to end long queues.

The minister also emphasized the need to guide citizens who are not registered with the BISP and provide on-the-spot registration facilities. He reiterated that every eligible citizen should receive free flour and the relief should reach the common man in every possible way.

The government has already provided 10 kg flour bags to 84 lakh people and will now provide an additional 20 kg of flour bags from March 29. The minister urged all officials to work diligently towards ensuring the success of this vital initiative.

