Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir condoles death of painter, poet Aslam Kamal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir expressed his condolence over the death of a famous painter, writer and a poet Aslam Kamal.

In his message, the minister lauded the outstanding contributions of Aslam Kamal in the realms of literature and arts, paying a heartfelt tribute to his exemplary services.

He acknowledged that the services of Aslam Kamal in the field of literature and arts would be remembered for a long period of time. He apprised that in due acknowledgement of the services of Aslam Kamal, his name has been recommended to be included in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The minister said that Aslam Kamal made the Sufi poetry of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo, Baba Bulley Shah and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh the title of his paintings. Amir Mir highlighted that there is a dire need to safeguard and promote the heritage of Aslam Kamal.

Amir Mir prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the noble deeds of Aslam Kamal (Late) and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.