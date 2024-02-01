Caretaker Provincial Minister Visits Haripur Jail
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Caretaker Provincial Minister for Prisons, Justice (retired), Irshad Qaisar on Thursday visited Central Jail Haripur and inspected its various sections
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Prisons, Justice (retired), Irshad Qaisar on Thursday visited Central Jail Haripur and inspected its various sections.
During the visit, the caretaker minister was briefed by the Jail Superintendent about the working of various sections.
The provincial minister inspected women's barracks, and kitchen areas to inspect cleanliness.
The carpet and furniture industry was being set up in jail to train the prisoners, the minister disclosed.
The minister also visited the hospital and inquired about the problems and issues of inmates.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
DC Jhang visits city to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives
University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on Feb 5
Robber gang busted, four held
CPI inflation recorded at 28.3% in January
Secretary Sports, DC Mastung visits SNGBRMH, review facilities
Donors & Development Partners Coordination Mechanism within KP Health Dept launc ..
Probationary officers briefed on Radio Pakistan’s functions
FCCI demands remedial measures for export sector
KP achieves industrial development milestone with Chitral Economic Zone inaugura ..
Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement business shines
Upcoming Indian elections raise concerns as BJP eyes third term: Experts
Deputy Chief Engineer SNGPL promoted in next grade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Jhang visits city to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives16 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, four held15 minutes ago
-
Secretary Sports, DC Mastung visits SNGBRMH, review facilities15 minutes ago
-
Donors & Development Partners Coordination Mechanism within KP Health Dept launched16 minutes ago
-
Probationary officers briefed on Radio Pakistan’s functions16 minutes ago
-
Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement business shines39 minutes ago
-
Upcoming Indian elections raise concerns as BJP eyes third term: Experts39 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chief Engineer SNGPL promoted in next grade39 minutes ago
-
Gastro diseases claiming lives of 60,000 people per annum: experts39 minutes ago
-
Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in India under Modi57 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Friday: Sheikh Ejaz57 minutes ago
-
Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions stressed57 minutes ago