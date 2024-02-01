Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Caretaker provincial minister visits Haripur Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Prisons, Justice (retired), Irshad Qaisar on Thursday visited Central Jail Haripur and inspected its various sections.

During the visit, the caretaker minister was briefed by the Jail Superintendent about the working of various sections.

The provincial minister inspected women's barracks, and kitchen areas to inspect cleanliness.

The carpet and furniture industry was being set up in jail to train the prisoners, the minister disclosed.

The minister also visited the hospital and inquired about the problems and issues of inmates.

APP/mds/

