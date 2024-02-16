- Home
Caretaker Setup Initiated Major Steps To Ensure Economic Stability: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 05:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that the caretaker government had resolved major long-standing issues in a short span to steer the country towards economic stability.
He said the caretaker setup also provided all possible facilities on priority to the international investors and business community to attract maximum foreign direct investment in the country.
He emphasized that the caretaker government was committed to continue its efforts to resolve the problems facing the country's economy till its last day of working.
Chairing a meeting to review various issues of Karachi Electric (KE), the prime minister said that the government was striving to solve the remaining problems as soon as possible to remove all obstacles in the way of uninterrupted supply of electricity to the residents of Karachi.
The prime minister directed to find out solutions on priority to issues faced by the Karachi-Electric.
The Karachi-Electric delegation thanked the prime minister and his team for resolving its long-standing issues.
The prime minister also hailed the signing of the interconnection agreement between National Transmission and Distribution Company (NTDC) and Karachi Electric (K.E) held the other day.
The CEO of Karachi-Electric paid tribute to the caretaker PM and the government officials for solving the problems faced by the company on the priority basis.
The prime minister directed that NEPRA and Karachi Electric should jointly find a solution to these problems and submit a report in this regard as soon as possible.
Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer of K.E and concerned high officials participated in the meeting.
