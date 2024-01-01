Open Menu

CCPO Congratulates Newly Elected Peshawar Press Club Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2024 | 06:09 PM

CCPO congratulates newly elected Peshawar Press Club cabinet

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar visited the Peshawar Press Club on Monday to congratulate the newly elected cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar visited the Peshawar Press Club on Monday to congratulate the newly elected cabinet.

He extended congratulations to President Arshad Aziz Malik, Vice President Tayyab Usman, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, and other elected cabinet members.

The visit also included inspections of various offices within the Peshawar Press Club, assessing security arrangements,

and reviewing CCTV cameras. He lauded the role of the journalist community in building a peaceful society free of crimes and educating people to be law-abiding citizens.

