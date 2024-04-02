Open Menu

CDA Adopting Comprehensive Strategy To Ensure Best Facilities In Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM

CDA adopting comprehensive strategy to ensure best facilities in hospitals

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking concrete steps to make the Capital Hospital, a state-of-the-art, hospital besides providing best treatment facilities to the patients there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking concrete steps to make the Capital Hospital, a state-of-the-art, hospital besides providing best treatment facilities to the patients there.

A comprehensive strategy is being adopted so that the patients visiting the hospitals for medical treatment could not face any kind of difficulty.

In this regard, the administration of Capital Hospital has decided to purchase 'Cochlear Implant devices' for the country's first public sector Cochlear Implant Center established in CDA Hospital with all required modern facilities for the patients. A budget of around 40 million rupees has also been allocated to implement the project.

According to the details, a modern Hearing Assessment System and other devices would also be purchased from this allocated budget.

In this connection, advertisements have also been given in the newspapers.

It should be noted that many deaf and speech-impaired children have been treated under the supervision of expert surgeons and doctors at the Cochlear Implant Center of the Capital Hospital.

The CDA board granted the status of Cochlear Implant Center to make this facility more functional and a Center of Excellence to make it a specialized center for deaf and hearing patients.

On this occasion, the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) said that providing the best medical facilities to the citizens of Islamabad is one of the top priorities of this institution.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Budget Capital Development Authority All From Best Top Million

Recent Stories

IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges fo ..

IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice

3 minutes ago
 12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring ..

12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian war damage claims system launches

Ukrainian war damage claims system launches

16 minutes ago
 Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spendi ..

Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts

5 minutes ago
 PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonate ..

PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages

5 minutes ago
 Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister

Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister

5 minutes ago
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter

Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter

6 minutes ago
 Traders express concern over rising trend of petro ..

Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices

6 minutes ago
 Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad

Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad

4 minutes ago
 Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah bus ..

Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Te ..

Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test

5 minutes ago
 Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nurs ..

Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan