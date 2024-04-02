CDA adopting comprehensive strategy to ensure best facilities in hospitals

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking concrete steps to make the Capital Hospital, a state-of-the-art, hospital besides providing best treatment facilities to the patients there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking concrete steps to make the Capital Hospital, a state-of-the-art, hospital besides providing best treatment facilities to the patients there.

A comprehensive strategy is being adopted so that the patients visiting the hospitals for medical treatment could not face any kind of difficulty.

In this regard, the administration of Capital Hospital has decided to purchase 'Cochlear Implant devices' for the country's first public sector Cochlear Implant Center established in CDA Hospital with all required modern facilities for the patients. A budget of around 40 million rupees has also been allocated to implement the project.

According to the details, a modern Hearing Assessment System and other devices would also be purchased from this allocated budget.

In this connection, advertisements have also been given in the newspapers.

It should be noted that many deaf and speech-impaired children have been treated under the supervision of expert surgeons and doctors at the Cochlear Implant Center of the Capital Hospital.

The CDA board granted the status of Cochlear Implant Center to make this facility more functional and a Center of Excellence to make it a specialized center for deaf and hearing patients.

On this occasion, the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) said that providing the best medical facilities to the citizens of Islamabad is one of the top priorities of this institution.