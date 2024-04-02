CDA Adopting Comprehensive Strategy To Ensure Best Facilities In Hospitals
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking concrete steps to make the Capital Hospital, a state-of-the-art, hospital besides providing best treatment facilities to the patients there
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking concrete steps to make the Capital Hospital, a state-of-the-art, hospital besides providing best treatment facilities to the patients there.
A comprehensive strategy is being adopted so that the patients visiting the hospitals for medical treatment could not face any kind of difficulty.
In this regard, the administration of Capital Hospital has decided to purchase 'Cochlear Implant devices' for the country's first public sector Cochlear Implant Center established in CDA Hospital with all required modern facilities for the patients. A budget of around 40 million rupees has also been allocated to implement the project.
According to the details, a modern Hearing Assessment System and other devices would also be purchased from this allocated budget.
In this connection, advertisements have also been given in the newspapers.
It should be noted that many deaf and speech-impaired children have been treated under the supervision of expert surgeons and doctors at the Cochlear Implant Center of the Capital Hospital.
The CDA board granted the status of Cochlear Implant Center to make this facility more functional and a Center of Excellence to make it a specialized center for deaf and hearing patients.
On this occasion, the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) said that providing the best medical facilities to the citizens of Islamabad is one of the top priorities of this institution.
Recent Stories
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice
12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three
Ukrainian war damage claims system launches
Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan
Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice3 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages5 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister5 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter6 minutes ago
-
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices6 minutes ago
-
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad4 minutes ago
-
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan4 minutes ago
-
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff5 minutes ago
-
Governor chairs meeting on launch of IT program in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
Professors demands Intermediate exam conduct in April4 minutes ago
-
Minister for regularization of tourism activities to increase revenue, service delivery,4 minutes ago
-
PESCO holds online Facebook Kachehry on April 4th4 minutes ago