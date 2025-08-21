CDA, Ethiopian Embassy launch 'Plant Fraternity' campaign in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the Ethiopian Embassy and the Human Resource Development Network (HRDN), on Thursday launched the “Plant Fraternity” campaign at Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9, Islamabad, promoting brotherhood through tree plantation.

The initiative, led by Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, aims to strengthen Pakistan–Ethiopia ties while addressing shared environmental challenges.

A large number of young people joined the plantation drive, underscoring the role of youth in climate action.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Abdula stressed that Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change despite its minimal contribution to global carbon emissions.

“The 'Plant Fraternity' campaign is a gift from our government, through which we aim to share the successful experiences of our Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s Green Legacy Programme, with Pakistan,” he said.

The envoy highlighted Ethiopia’s success under the Green Legacy Initiative, which has seen the plantation of over 41.

2 billion saplings in six years. He said the program has helped combat deforestation, food insecurity, unemployment, and poverty while creating greener landscapes.

CDA’s Director General Environment, Awais Tarar, welcomed the initiative, saying it would contribute to Islamabad’s green development agenda. He noted that so far this year, CDA has planted 149,200 saplings across the city, dispersed 427,600 seed balls, and sown more than 1.6 million seeds to expand urban greenery.

“Our objective is to make Islamabad a greener, more sustainable city, ensuring a healthier environment for residents,” he added.

HRDN CEO Robeela Bangash called on youth to take an active role in environmental protection, emphasizing that tree plantation campaigns are vital to mitigating climate change and safeguarding future generations.

Officials said the “Plant Fraternity” campaign reflects the growing partnership between Pakistan and Ethiopia, rooted in shared commitments to environmental sustainability and stronger people-to-people ties.