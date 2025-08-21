CDA, Ethiopian Embassy Launch 'Plant Fraternity' Campaign In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the Ethiopian Embassy and the Human Resource Development Network (HRDN), on Thursday launched the “Plant Fraternity” campaign at Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9, Islamabad, promoting brotherhood through tree plantation.
The initiative, led by Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, aims to strengthen Pakistan–Ethiopia ties while addressing shared environmental challenges.
A large number of young people joined the plantation drive, underscoring the role of youth in climate action.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Abdula stressed that Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change despite its minimal contribution to global carbon emissions.
“The 'Plant Fraternity' campaign is a gift from our government, through which we aim to share the successful experiences of our Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s Green Legacy Programme, with Pakistan,” he said.
The envoy highlighted Ethiopia’s success under the Green Legacy Initiative, which has seen the plantation of over 41.
2 billion saplings in six years. He said the program has helped combat deforestation, food insecurity, unemployment, and poverty while creating greener landscapes.
CDA’s Director General Environment, Awais Tarar, welcomed the initiative, saying it would contribute to Islamabad’s green development agenda. He noted that so far this year, CDA has planted 149,200 saplings across the city, dispersed 427,600 seed balls, and sown more than 1.6 million seeds to expand urban greenery.
“Our objective is to make Islamabad a greener, more sustainable city, ensuring a healthier environment for residents,” he added.
HRDN CEO Robeela Bangash called on youth to take an active role in environmental protection, emphasizing that tree plantation campaigns are vital to mitigating climate change and safeguarding future generations.
Officials said the “Plant Fraternity” campaign reflects the growing partnership between Pakistan and Ethiopia, rooted in shared commitments to environmental sustainability and stronger people-to-people ties.
Recent Stories
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Certificates distributed among 22 interns at Rescue 1122 Lodhran4 minutes ago
-
Senior lawyer found dead4 minutes ago
-
GtCCI executive body reviews business, trade issues4 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee on Heritage briefed on cultural initiatives; major folk festival announced4 minutes ago
-
3 drug suppliers arrested with 1.217 kg heroin & 2.16 kg charas4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of development projects5 minutes ago
-
CDA, Ethiopian Embassy launch 'Plant Fraternity' campaign in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
Man held for threatening citizen to kill15 minutes ago
-
Two drug dealer among three held, narcotics recovered in Tank15 minutes ago
-
DG FDA orders recovery of arrears from private housing schemes24 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused involved in injuring teenager during robbery attempt24 minutes ago
-
Transgender community to launch special donation campaign for help of flood victims24 minutes ago