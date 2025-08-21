Open Menu

CDA, Ethiopian Embassy Launch 'Plant Fraternity' Campaign In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

CDA, Ethiopian Embassy launch 'Plant Fraternity' campaign in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the Ethiopian Embassy and the Human Resource Development Network (HRDN), on Thursday launched the “Plant Fraternity” campaign at Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9, Islamabad, promoting brotherhood through tree plantation.

The initiative, led by Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, aims to strengthen Pakistan–Ethiopia ties while addressing shared environmental challenges.

A large number of young people joined the plantation drive, underscoring the role of youth in climate action.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Abdula stressed that Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change despite its minimal contribution to global carbon emissions.

“The 'Plant Fraternity' campaign is a gift from our government, through which we aim to share the successful experiences of our Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s Green Legacy Programme, with Pakistan,” he said.

The envoy highlighted Ethiopia’s success under the Green Legacy Initiative, which has seen the plantation of over 41.

2 billion saplings in six years. He said the program has helped combat deforestation, food insecurity, unemployment, and poverty while creating greener landscapes.

CDA’s Director General Environment, Awais Tarar, welcomed the initiative, saying it would contribute to Islamabad’s green development agenda. He noted that so far this year, CDA has planted 149,200 saplings across the city, dispersed 427,600 seed balls, and sown more than 1.6 million seeds to expand urban greenery.

“Our objective is to make Islamabad a greener, more sustainable city, ensuring a healthier environment for residents,” he added.

HRDN CEO Robeela Bangash called on youth to take an active role in environmental protection, emphasizing that tree plantation campaigns are vital to mitigating climate change and safeguarding future generations.

Officials said the “Plant Fraternity” campaign reflects the growing partnership between Pakistan and Ethiopia, rooted in shared commitments to environmental sustainability and stronger people-to-people ties.

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

4 minutes ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

4 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

25 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

2 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

3 hours ago
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

3 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

3 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

3 hours ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

4 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

4 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan