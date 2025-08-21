Police arrest accused involved in injuring teenager during robbery attempt

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) District West Police have arrested two suspects involved in shooting and injuring an 18-year-old citizen during a robbery attempt five days ago, SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi said on Thursday.

On August 15, the suspects opened fire on Abdul Basit in Sultanabad when he resisted a robbery, leaving him injured. A case (FIR No. 622/2025) was registered at Manghopir Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s uncle, Muzaffar Khan.

Police said the suspects abandoned their motorcycle while fleeing, which was taken into custody.

Acting on intelligence, SHO Manghopir and his team carried out a raid and arrested the two accused.

Illegal weapons, ammunition, and cash used in robberies were recovered from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Muhammad Suleman, son of Abdul Waris, and Ameer Muawiya, son of Akbar Badshah.

Police have registered an additional case against them under the Sindh Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.