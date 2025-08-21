3 drug suppliers arrested with 1.217 kg heroin & 2.16 kg charas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday nabbed three drug suppliers from different areas and recovered 1.217 kg heroin and 2.16 kg charas from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police detained a suspect recovering 1.217 kg heroin from him.

Similarly, the Wah Saddar and Kallar Syedan Police also arrested an accused each with 1.6 kg and 560 grams charas respectively.

Meanwhile, the Civil Lines Police caught a suspect and recovered 20 litres of liquor from him.

The Naseerabad Police also detained two persons will illegal arms and ammunition, while the Ganjmandi Police recovered dagger-like knives from two accused.