Certificates distributed among 22 interns at Rescue 1122 Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at Rescue 1122 to honour 22 interns who successfully completed their training under the Chief Minister’s Internship Programme, initiated under the visionary leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan attended the occasion as the chief guest. Also present at the event were Engineer Shakeel Ahmed (District Emergency Officer), Chaudhry Ghanimat Ali (Rescue & Safety Officer), Safdar Malik (Media Coordinator and others.

The ceremony began with a detailed briefing by District Emergency Officer Engineer Shakeel Ahmed, who appreciated the dedication and hard work of both male and female interns during their tenure.

He stated that the interns made commendable efforts to understand and embrace the humanitarian mission of Rescue 1122.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCR Syed Waseem Hassan, said that our youngsters were our asset and future leaders. The interns at Rescue 1122 have set a shining example by dedicating themselves to the noble cause of serving humanity,” he said.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, commendatory certificates and shields were distributed among all 22 interns by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and the District Emergency Officer.