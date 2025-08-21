Transgender Community To Launch Special Donation Campaign For Help Of Flood Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The transgender community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced launching of special campaign to collect donations for the help of victims of catastrophic floods in Buner, Swabi and Bajaur districts.
“Flood victims will not be left alone in this hour of trial,” remarked Farzana Riaz, a transgender rights activist and President of Trans Action Alliance KP.
Talking to media, Farzana Riaz and Mahi Gul said that in this hour of trouble, the flood victims will not be left alone and every effort would be made to reduce their losses and difficulties because of the natural calamity.
Devastating flood has taken everything away from flood victims and they are now sitting helpless, depending on help from countrymen.
They said that in this regard, the Transgender Alliance is going to launch a special donation campaign for flood victims.
Both Farzana and Mahi Gul appealed to the philanthropists and well off people to support Trans Action Alliance in this campaign and make this donation campaign a success so that full support can be given to the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
They further said that in this regard, they will visit the markets of the city for raising funds.
