NA Standing Committee on Heritage briefed on cultural initiatives; major folk festival announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar was briefed on Thursday about the performance and ongoing initiatives of the institutions working under the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division.

Presiding over her first meeting as the newly appointed Chairperson, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar was joined by Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani, and heads of attached organizations. Representatives from Karachi and Lahore participated via video link.

The committee was informed that a major folk festival will be held at Lok Virsa in the second week of November to engage youth and promote Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr. Waqas, emphasized that such events are crucial in connecting the younger generation with their cultural roots.

It was also highlighted that Pakistani artists are being showcased abroad and national pavilions are being set up at international exhibitions to project a positive image of Pakistan. At a recent exhibition in Qatar, Pakistani artists received wide appreciation.

The Chairperson suggested linking schoolchildren with arts and literature, a proposal welcomed by the minister.

Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairperson Dr. Najeeba Arif briefed the committee on PAL’s literary publications, multilingual journals, and programs for youth engagement despite financial challenges.

The committee also reviewed initiatives to promote Iqbal Studies. Recalling Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s allocation of Rs. 100,000 in 1948 for the promotion of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy, the federal minister underscored the importance of acquainting youth with Iqbal’s vision. The Iqbal Academy informed the members that several programs are being carried out in this regard.

Aurangzeb Khichi said the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture represents the “true face of Pakistan” and thanked the Prime Minister for suspending the downsizing decision, which, he added, will allow institutions to continue their work without fear.

Chairperson Nosheen Iftikhar assured full cooperation with the ministry, stressing the need for joint efforts to engage youth and promote cultural values.

She urged that committee meetings be held with full preparation and that youth-focused initiatives be visibly projected.