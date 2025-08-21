GtCCI executive body reviews business, trade issues

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The 11th Executive Body meeting of the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI) was held under the chairmanship of Vice President Fahad Rafiq.

According to a spokesperson, the meeting formally approved previous proceedings and financial accounts.

Members discussed key agenda items focusing on business growth, trade development, and facilitation of chamber members.

Vice President Fahd Rafiq said that GtCCI had effectively raised the concerns of the business community with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Managing Director of SNGPL regarding retrospective gas billing.

He added that amendments in the Finance Act 2025 were also reviewed, reflecting the chamber’s commitment to safeguarding members’ interests.