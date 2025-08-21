Open Menu

GtCCI Executive Body Reviews Business, Trade Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

GtCCI executive body reviews business, trade issues

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The 11th Executive Body meeting of the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI) was held under the chairmanship of Vice President Fahad Rafiq.

According to a spokesperson, the meeting formally approved previous proceedings and financial accounts.

Members discussed key agenda items focusing on business growth, trade development, and facilitation of chamber members.

Vice President Fahd Rafiq said that GtCCI had effectively raised the concerns of the business community with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Managing Director of SNGPL regarding retrospective gas billing.

He added that amendments in the Finance Act 2025 were also reviewed, reflecting the chamber’s commitment to safeguarding members’ interests.

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

28 seconds ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

36 seconds ago
 Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

21 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

2 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

3 hours ago
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

3 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

3 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

3 hours ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

4 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

4 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan