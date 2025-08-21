Open Menu

Senior Lawyer Found Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Senior lawyer found dead

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The body of a senior lawyer was recovered from his residence in Alipur, with family members suspecting foul play, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Malik Qasim Dinna, a senior lawyer whose body was found in the guest room of his house.

Family members raised suspicions of murder after noticing an injury on his arm and blood oozing from his ear.

Police from City Alipur Station reached the scene and initiated an investigation. Officials stated that the cause of death would be determined after the postmortem examination and completion of the inquiry.

