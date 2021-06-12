CDA in collaboration PCRWR to construct 100 underground water wells, 20 observatory wells

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) would construct 100 underground water wells and 20 observatory wells at various locations in the capital city to harvest the rain water.

A meeting was held between chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed and PCRWR chairman Ch Ashraf at CDA head office to discuss various solutions to resolve water related issues of the capital.

In the meeting long term and short term solutions came under discussion.

To maintain green belts of Srinagar highway and Islamabad highway sprinkling irrigation system will be installed to conserve water.

In this regard PC 1 of Rs 57 million will be prepared by the third week of June.

A liaison committee consisting of Deputy DG water Management Sardar Zamir and Dr Naveed has been formed to expedite the implementation of the meeting.

It was also decided to engage the private sector and civil society for conservation of rain water. A decision was taken to seek technical help of PCRWR in restoration of two smalls dams located in rural areas of Islamabad. It was agreed that in order to solve water related issues PCRWR will be engaged permanently.