CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mixing Plant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have developed a modern technology at Asphalt Mixing Plant of its Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) to make it environment friendly.

According to a press release issued here Saturday, the Asphalt Mixing Plant at MPO was equipped with latest technology namely pollution control device. "For dust control the plant has two dust collection units and the plant site is surrounding by trees which were acting as a dust barrier," it added.

However, in this context, a study was carried out, after taking Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) on board, in accordance with the internal environmental standards.

All relevant data was collected to establish base line environmental conditions for the environmental impacts in accordance with the applicable Laws and Regulations, it said.

The results of air quality, water quality and noise samples revealed that the Asphalt Mixing Plant was working in conformity with Environmental standards and it was not breaching the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQs).

"It has been further noted that the plant is well operating despite of being closer to Kashmir Highway and a major route on the entrance and exit of Islamabad," it added.

It merits mention here that Asphalt Mixing Plant of MPO Directorate was being used for carpeting major avenues, roads within sectors, business centres and markets of the city. However, sufficient funds were saved as being carried out through own resources at much low cast as compared to awarding to a contractor.

Moreover, in line with the Authority's policy of self reliance and financial discipline, material for road carpeting was also being obtained from this Asphalt Mixing Plant.

A comprehensive plan for the road carpeting in the city had been formulated which would be executed during the current financial year and in the first phase roads and streets within the sectors would be re-carpeted.