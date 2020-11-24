UrduPoint.com
CDA Removes Encroachments From Various Areas Of Capital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted anti-encroachment operations at various sites in capital and demolished illegal structures.

According to CDA spokesperson, during the operation enforcement teams have removed encroachments from roads, streets, markets and other places.

The teams of enforcement of CDA was conducting operation against encroachments for last couple of days. The areas in which operation had been conducted include, I-8, Khhana pul, Tarlai, Pindora Chungi, Bari Imam, G-9, G-12, I-14, and IJP road, he added.

The citizens were facing a number of difficulties due to encroachments in the city areas and number of citizens had registered complaints against the encroachments in this regard.

The Chairman CDA has directed the department of enforcement to take all the necessary measures against encroachments. The department has removed the illegal stalls, building material from roads, illegal rooms and wash rooms, and a 100 feet illegal wall in Mairabadi during its operation in the city.

