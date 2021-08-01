UrduPoint.com

CDA Takes Action Against Building Bylaws Violations' In G-11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday took stern notice of illegal constructions and violation of building by-laws in Sector E-11 of the Federal Capital.

The management of Capital Development Authority has issued show cause notices to the owners of private housing societies located in Sector E-11 of Islamabad for violating illegal constructions and building bye-laws.

In addition, seal and show cause notices were issued to 18 residential and commercial buildings in Sector E-11 for illegal constructions and violation of building bye-laws.

The authority has been conducting operations against illegal encroachments in the Federal Capital for several months, billions of rupees of government land have been relinquished, a news release said.

CDA administration has registered an FIR against the owners of private housing societies including Fortune Empire, FECHS, PECHS at Golra police station.

During the construction of the basements, no safety measures were taken by the owners and developers to deal with any emergency.

Moreover, CDA's Sanitation Department, MPO Department and other departments are cleaning up the work in Sector E-11, the cleaning work is also in full swing. Meanwhile the number of garbage bins has been increased at various places for cleaning in Sector E-11.

In addition, orders to strictly implement the master plan in Islamabad have been given by the CDA administration to the Building Control Authority and it has been emphasized that the construction of residential and commercial buildings in Islamabad should be carried out in all cases, implement in accordance with DA rules and regulations 2005.

