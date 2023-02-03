UrduPoint.com

CDA's Anti-encroachment Operation In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 11:19 PM

The anti-encroachment operation launched by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was in full swing as several illegal structures from the city had been removed on Friday

The areas from where the illegal structures were removed included IJ Principle Road and different sectors such as G-7, G-8, G-9 and other rural areas, said a news release.

The anti-encroachment drive was launched by the civic agency in line with the directives of CDA Chairman Captain (Retd) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal. It was supervised by Director General Enforcement Shah Jahan.

The operation is being carried out in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory administration and would continue to purge the city of illegal structures.

