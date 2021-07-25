CEC AJK appeals voters to cast vote freely

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria on Sunday appealed to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to cast vote without any fear or pressure.

Security forces and local administration were maintaining law and order during whole election process in AJK to facilitate people and ensure their security, he said.

Talking to ptv, he said additional police force was deployed at sensitive polling stations.

He said the polling staff was completely implementing the election code of conduct and urged upon the voters to cooperating with the officials.

Replying a Question, he expressed hope that more than 60 percent turnout would be observed in AJK elections.