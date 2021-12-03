CEC asks PWDs to fully participate in general elections 2023

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja Thursday asked the persons with disabilities (PWDs) to fully participate in the general elections 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja Thursday asked the persons with disabilities (PWDs) to fully participate in the general elections 2023.

Addressing a ceremony held here in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he urged the PWDs to ensure their vote registration along with their family members during the ECP's ongoing door to door voter verification campaign.

The event was organized by ECP Secretary, Omar Hameed Khan in which a large number of people from international development partners, representative of civil society and PWDs participated.

The ECP secretary in his key note address shed light on the importance of involving all sections of the society in the electoral process.

He highlighted the steps being taken by the ECP and National Database and Registration Authority in that regard.

The ECP Additional Director General, Nighat Siddique, informed the participants about the various measures taken by the ECP, including the establishment of Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group, the registration of eligible voters and provision of easy access for PWDs to polling stations.

The PWDs representatives float their suggestions and expressed their views on the issues being facing by their community.

The election commission secretary assured them of full cooperation to resolve the issues and consider their suggestions.