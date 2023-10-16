Open Menu

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Sights Rabi-us-Sani Moon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sights Rabi-us-Sani moon

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday announced that the moon for Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, had been sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday announced that the moon for Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, had been sighted.

He said the first Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH was set to begin on Tuesday, 17th October, 2023.

Under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convened a session here at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director-General of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and Director Dr. Shahid-ur-Rehman.

Furthermore, technical support was provided by Zain-ul-Abedin from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sardar Sarfraz from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and Ghulam Murtaza from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission via teleconference.

The Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members from Islamabad included esteemed scholars such as Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdus Salam Jalali, Maulana Abu Bakr Siddiqu, Maulana Haroon Rashid Balakoti, Allama Sajjad Hussain Javadi, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi, and Pir Syed Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami. Also, prominent figures like Pir Syed Umar Farooq Shah, Maulana Abid Israr, and Maulana Pir Bilal Gul Wazir were present.

These meetings were held simultaneously across Pakistan in Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi, and other cities, involving members of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees and technical experts who reported moon sightings.

The gathering concluded with prayers for the freedom of oppressed Muslims in Palestine and Gaza, the unity of the Islamic world, the protection of the Holy Shrines, the security and prosperity of Pakistan, and the unity and harmony of the nation.

More Stories From Pakistan