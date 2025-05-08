Ceremony Held At GPS No:1 To Pay Tributes To Pakistan Armed Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A spirited ceremony was held at Government Primary school (GPS) No. 1 to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army and the martyrs of the nation.
The event aimed to condemn Indian aggression and instill a strong sense of national pride among the younger generation.
Distinguished guests included members of the Peace Committee, Chaudhry Shahid Raj and Khalid Naz, who attended as chief guests. Addressing the audience, Chaudhry Shahid Raj delivered a powerful message, stating, "We will not rest until India faces the consequences of its conspiracies. Our struggle will continue until we give a befitting response to the enemy."
The students presented heartfelt speeches, honoring the sacrifices of the armed forces and national heroes.
Their words moved the audience, filling the atmosphere with a deep sense of patriotism.
GPS No:1 Head Teacher Shehzada Kamran Saleem, praised the students’ enthusiasm, remarking, “Events like these are essential for nurturing patriotism in our youth. We are proud of our martyrs and our brave armed forces.”
The program concluded with the national anthem and enthusiastic slogans chanted in support of the Pakistan Army. A patriotic rally followed the event, where students, teachers, parents, and guests reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the defense and integrity of Pakistan.
APP/akt
