NLPD conducts training session on the use of E-Office Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) conducted a training session on the use of E-Office Technology.

The session took place in the committee room of the department, where Syed Tahir Abbas, Manager Implementation at the National IT board, provided detailed guidance on the effective use of the E-Office system.

The objective of the training was to familiarize departmental staff with the modern system and promote efficiency, transparency, and speed in the execution of official tasks.

Addressing the participants, Director General of NLPD, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, stated that the implementation of the E-Office system was a significant and forward-looking step that would lead to substantial improvements in institutional governance.

He emphasized that the use of modern technology would help elevate the performance of government institutions to international standards.

He further urged all employees to take this system seriously and make the most of the training to enhance their professional capabilities.