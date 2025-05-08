Open Menu

NLPD Conducts Training Session On The Use Of E-Office Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM

NLPD conducts training session on the use of E-Office Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) conducted a training session on the use of E-Office Technology.

The session took place in the committee room of the department, where Syed Tahir Abbas, Manager Implementation at the National IT board, provided detailed guidance on the effective use of the E-Office system.

The objective of the training was to familiarize departmental staff with the modern system and promote efficiency, transparency, and speed in the execution of official tasks.

Addressing the participants, Director General of NLPD, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, stated that the implementation of the E-Office system was a significant and forward-looking step that would lead to substantial improvements in institutional governance.

He emphasized that the use of modern technology would help elevate the performance of government institutions to international standards.

He further urged all employees to take this system seriously and make the most of the training to enhance their professional capabilities.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

17 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

17 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

17 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

17 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

17 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

17 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

17 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

17 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

17 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan