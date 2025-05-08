Open Menu

Dera Police Nab Bike Thief, Recover Five Stolen Motorcycles

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Dera police nab bike thief, recover five stolen motorcycles

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In a successful crackdown, the Dera police have arrested a suspect wanted in three bike theft cases and recovered five stolen motorcycles here in the limits of Dera Town police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of Dera Town police station led by SP City Ali Hamza, SHO Asghar Khan Wazir arrested accused bike lifter named Muhammad Rehan and recovered three stolen bikes from him. In a separate operation, the Dera Town police also recovered two snatched motorcycles. The investigation into both cases is currently underway.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada reiterated the police' commitment to maintaining law and order and vowed to continue operations against criminal elements without any discrimination.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

16 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

16 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

16 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

16 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

16 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

16 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

17 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

17 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

17 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan