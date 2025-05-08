Dera Police Nab Bike Thief, Recover Five Stolen Motorcycles
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In a successful crackdown, the Dera police have arrested a suspect wanted in three bike theft cases and recovered five stolen motorcycles here in the limits of Dera Town police station.
According to police spokesman, a team of Dera Town police station led by SP City Ali Hamza, SHO Asghar Khan Wazir arrested accused bike lifter named Muhammad Rehan and recovered three stolen bikes from him. In a separate operation, the Dera Town police also recovered two snatched motorcycles. The investigation into both cases is currently underway.
District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada reiterated the police' commitment to maintaining law and order and vowed to continue operations against criminal elements without any discrimination.
APP/akt
