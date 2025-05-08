Lawyers Walk In Protest Against Indian Aggression
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) led by its President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta and the 27th Cabinet on Thursday staged a protest walk from Supreme Court of Pakistan building Islamabad to Parliament House (Constitution Avenue) against Indian unwarranted aggression and recent territorial violations, including drone incursions.
A large number of members participated to condemn these actions, calling them clear breaches of international law and bilateral agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty.
Protesters expressed full support for the Armed Forces and showed readiness to stand united in defense of the country.
They demanded a strong and appropriate response to the provocation, emphasizing the nation’s right to safeguard its sovereignty.
In this regard, the Association supports and endorse the call issued by the Pakistan Bar Council to the entire legal fraternity to observe a countrywide strike on May 09, 2025(Friday) and to stage peaceful protests, sit-ins, pass condemnation resolutions condemning unwarranted aggression, show solidarity with the armed forces and with the families of martyrs and those who got injured. The President and the Executive Committee of SCBAP have requested the lawyers’ community to adhere to the call of strike, tomorrow.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NLPD conducts training session on the use of E-Office Technology4 minutes ago
-
Minorities stand firmly with the country’s defenders: Kheal Das4 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at GPS No:1 to pay tributes to Pakistan Armed forces4 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally held in Jamshoro in support of Armed Forces4 minutes ago
-
Health experts emphasize joint strategy to eliminate malaria4 minutes ago
-
Nine shops sealed over illegal leather trade4 minutes ago
-
Emergency mock exercise held in Sialkot4 minutes ago
-
Lawyers walk in protest against Indian aggression4 minutes ago
-
PBC announces strike to express solidarity with armed forces4 minutes ago
-
ECP organizes two-day training workshop on fourth strategic plan4 minutes ago
-
Fake spice manufacturing unit busted in Lodhran14 minutes ago
-
Dera police nab bike thief, recover five stolen motorcycles14 minutes ago