Ceremony held for police martyrs of 1990 incident at Chiniot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar organized a special ceremony at the Central Police Office on Saturday in memory of the police martyrs of Chiniot

incident in 1990.

Chairman of Benazir Income Support Programme and Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib

specially participated in the event. The ceremony was attended by the heirs of the martyred

police officials, Maulana Jameel Fakhri and others.

Seven policemen of Gujarat Police tried to help in arresting robbers who were robbing citizens

in Chiniot while going to Jhang in the course of investigation, a group of enraged people martyred

the Gujarat police officials, assuming them to be bandits on the base of rumours.

The martyrs of Chiniot incident were sub-inspector Muhammad Aslam, head constable Javed,

constables Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Inayat, Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Sattar and Bashir Ahmed.

Dr Usman Anwar presented a shield to Dr Amjad Saqib for his efforts to save the lives of policemen

as assistant commissioner Chiniot at the time of the tragedy.

DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar, DPO Chiniot

Abdullah, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and ASP Syeda Shaherbano also attended the ceremony.